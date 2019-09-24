What to Know New York City may be known as the Big Apple, but perhaps its nickname should more aptly reflect New Yorkers’ love of coffee

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country to determine the best coffee cities in America, and NYC came in second place

New York City was also bested by Seattle

New York City may be known as the Big Apple, but perhaps its nickname should more aptly reflect New Yorkers’ love of coffee.

Java culture is all around us – so much so that, according to a Reuters poll, 63 percent of Americans age 18 or older say they drank coffee the previous day.

With this in mind, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country across 14 key indicators of coffee lover-friendliness to determine the best coffee cities in America and it turns out New Yorkers’ love of java is intense – so much so the city ranked second overall among the best coffee cities!

New York City’s position among the best coffee cities in the country is due in part to the Big Apple ranking high in key indicator categories. For example, the city tied in first place with San Francisco and Portland (Oregon) as having the most affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5+ stars per capita. It also ranked No. 1 in the key indicators that measured the most donut shops per capita as well as the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita.

New York also landed among the cities with the highest average price of a cappuccino.

While New York received second place overall, it was bested by – no surprise here! – Seattle. The city in the Pacific Northwest is known for its prominent coffee culture and coffeehouses.

Just how deep rooted is the coffee culture in Seattle? Well, Starbucks was founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market in 1971.

To learn more about the methodology used or to see the complete ranking, click here.