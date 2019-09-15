Coco Pazzo Chef Pino Luongo's Pasta 'Frittata' Recipe - NBC New York
Coco Pazzo Chef Pino Luongo's Pasta 'Frittata' Recipe

By Chef Pino Luongo

Published 2 hours ago

    Turning Leftovers Into a Brand New Dish

    Chef Pino Luongo from Coco Pazzo Kitchen shares his recipe for a pasta "frittata."

    Ricetta Frittata Di Pasta Avanzata — For Four Persons

    Pasta "Frittata" Recipe, by Chef Pino Luongo:

    The pasta "frittata" recipe is healthy and simple to make. We invited friends to dinner, but we abounded with doses of pasta? How to cook this leftover? We get the help of a great recipe: the pasta "frittata"! You can use virtually every type of pasta from the previous day, because to make this recipe you do not need a particular format of pasta or seasoning.

    In order to make the pasta "frittata" you will need, in addition to the leftover pasta, also the following ingredients:

    Ingredients (four servings):

    • 4 eggs
    • 300 grams of leftover pasta
    • 100 grams Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
    • A knob of butter
    • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
    • Salt
    • Pepper

    Procedure:

    • Beat the eggs in a bowl, combining the parmesan, salt and a pinch of pepper.
    • When the omelette base is ready, add the pasta you have taken care to pull out of the fridge some time before.
    • Mix very well, because the pasta should be perfectly mixed with the egg-based mix.
    • In a large non-stick frying pan put a little oil, let heat and pour in the mixture, which will cook well until the first side is golden brown.
    • At this point, helping you with the lid or with a plate, you will have to turn the omelette and wait for it to cook on the other side till the top becomes nice and crispy.

    Buon Appetito!

