Monday's Coastal Storm Takes Closer Aim at Tri-State - NBC New York
Monday's Coastal Storm Takes Closer Aim at Tri-State

Published 5 hours ago

    Forecast for March 11

    Raphael Miranda's forecast for March 11. (Published 6 hours ago)

    A storm headed toward the tri-state is likely to bring up to 3 inches of snow to New York City and even more east of the city, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the coastal storm, which would be the third to hit the region in two weeks. The latest forecast shows it tracking closer to the tri-state. 

    The storm is expected to approach Monday night with light snow and a wintry mix, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda. 

    Tuesday is likely to bring more snow, wintry mix and wind. The city can expect 1 to 3 inches, while Long Island and areas east of the city could get 3 to 6 inches. 

    There's expected to be more mixing of rain and snow closer to the coast. 

    The storm is approaching as tens of thousands of people are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters brought down power lines. 

