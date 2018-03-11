Monday's Coastal Storm Takes Closer Aim at Tri-State

A storm headed toward the tri-state is likely to bring up to 3 inches of snow to New York City and even more east of the city, Storm Team 4 says.

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the coastal storm, which would be the third to hit the region in two weeks. The latest forecast shows it tracking closer to the tri-state.

The storm is expected to approach Monday night with light snow and a wintry mix, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda.

Tuesday is likely to bring more snow, wintry mix and wind. The city can expect 1 to 3 inches, while Long Island and areas east of the city could get 3 to 6 inches.

There's expected to be more mixing of rain and snow closer to the coast.

The storm is approaching as tens of thousands of people are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters brought down power lines.

What to Expect in the Coming Storm