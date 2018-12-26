What to Know Dry and chilly weather is expected through Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s, ahead of another wet system Friday

Some spots could see a brief wintry mix when the precipitation starts Thursday night, but most will just see rain; temps will soar into 50s

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a coastal storm Sunday that could bring some snow showers to the tri-state area, depending on which path it takes.

At this point, it's too early to predict possible accumulation totals with this system. The storm has been tracking a bit further South, Storm Team 4 says, which suggests minimal impacts with a trace of snow. Storm Team 4 is continuing to monitor the track, so check back for regular updates.

Meanwhile, dry and chilly weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs capping out in the mid-40s. Another wet system arrives Friday, bringing milder air and up to an inch of rain for a wide swath of the region.

Spots north and west of the city could see a brief wintry mix at the onset of the precipitation late Thursday, but most of the area will just see rain. Temperatures soar into the high 50s Friday before dropping into the low 50s Saturday.

They're set to plunge near the freezing mark on Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.