One Dead After Small Plane Crashes Off East Hampton Shore, Coast Guard Says
One Dead After Small Plane Crashes Off East Hampton Shore, Coast Guard Says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    One person is dead after a small plane carrying four people crashed off the coast of East Hampton, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

    One person is dead after a small plane carrying four people crashed off the coast of East Hampton, the U.S. Coast Guard said. 

    The Piper PA31 aircraft crashed about a mile off the coast of Long Island, near Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, around 2:50 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. 

    One person was recovered from the plane, and rescue crews are searching for three missing people, the Coast Guard said. 

    The plane lost contact with the East Hampton Tower approximately a mile from the airport, the East Hampton Police Department said. 

    The FAA and local authorities are investigating the crash, and a rescue and recovery effort is underway, according to police. 


