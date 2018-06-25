Plane Lands on Secured NJ Coast Guard Beach, Pilot Missing - NBC New York
Plane Lands on Secured NJ Coast Guard Beach, Pilot Missing

The Coast Guard found the plane that illegally landed on Cape May beach but the pilot is nowhere to be found

By Sara Smith and Lauren Mayk

Published at 9:20 AM EDT on Jun 25, 2018 | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A man who illegally landed a single-engine plane on a Coast Guard Beach has yet to turn himself in, officials said.

    The plane is from Paramount Air Services, which runs banner planes with advertisements along the Jersey Shore, owner Barbara Tomalino said. 

    "This is just so bizarre," Tomalino told NBC10's Lauren Mayk.

    Tomalino said her stepson, who is also a mechanic at the family business, took the plane without her knowledge. 

    Witnesses spotted the plane flying erratically around Wildwood Sunday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., it landed in the restricted beach area. The Coast Guard has surveillance video of the pilot leaving the scene, they said.

    "Take responsibility and come home," Tomalino urged her stepson.

      

