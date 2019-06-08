Clues in Missing Mom Case May Have Been Burned: Employee

As state police continue to search in a Hartford garbage plant for evidence in the Jennifer Dulos missing person case, we've learned some of those clues may have been burned before police had a chance to search.

An employee who explained the plant's process to NBC Connecticut says after the garbage is shredded, some of it is sent directly to the incinerator to run the power plant.

The rest is stored as future fuel for the power plant.

State troopers have been sifting through the trash that was stored since Monday.

That material has been through two shredders and cut into eight inch strips, according to the employee who spoke with NBC Connecticut exclusively. That employee said some of the shredded material was burned before police had the chance to search it.

More than two dozen state troopers have been seen sifting through the shredded garbage with the help of K9s throughout the week.

They are looking for evidence that may be connected to the New Canaan mother's disappearance more than two weeks ago.

State police have been working 12 hour days at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford and Saturday marks their sixth day of searching there.

The slow and precise investigation includes sifting through shredded garbage that is stored as fuel for the power plant. Half a bucket full of material is spilled out onto a floor, according to a MIRA employee, and police are using K9s to sniff through it.

City surveillance cameras captured a man matching the appearance of Dulos's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, dumping bags of garbage along Albany Avenue the day she disappeared.

Saturday marks the start of week three of the search for Dulos, a mother of five who has been missing since May 24.