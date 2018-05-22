Two armed men in clown masks robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in Queens Tuesday morning, ordering security guard to lock the store while they took two bags of prescription drugs, police say.

The men showed handguns when they stormed the Walgreens on Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park, the NYPD said. The suspects ordered the security guard to lock the front door and take them to the back of the store.

There, they filled two bags with drugs including Oxycodone, Xanax, adrenaline and morphine, police said. They then took off in a black BMW driven by a third suspect.

Police found one of the bags of drugs that was apparently discarded from the car as the suspects were getting awway.

The suspects were speaking Spanish, according to police. One was described as being about 5-foot-9 and the other was about 5-foot-6.