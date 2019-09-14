Cloudy, Grey Saturday Could See Some PM Showers, Thunder - NBC New York
Cloudy, Grey Saturday Could See Some PM Showers, Thunder

Any lingering showers will likely end quickly Sunday morning, with clear skies expected through the morning, Storm Team 4 says

    What to Know

    • Saturday morning and afternoon are expected to be mostly dry, with plenty of clouds, as a cold front approaches from the west

    A cloudy, grey day could see some showers and a rumble of thunder in the evening, Storm Team 4 says.

    Saturday morning and afternoon are expected to be mostly dry, with plenty of clouds, as a cold front approaches from the west, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

    A chance of showers and thunder is forecast Saturday evening as the cold front moves across the tri-state, according to Storm Team 4.

    High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s on Saturday. Any lingering showers will likely end quickly Sunday morning, with clear skies expected through the morning, Storm Team 4 says.

    Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s and could even reach or exceed 80 in the city.

