Cloudy, Grey Saturday Could See Some PM Showers, Thunder

What to Know A cloudy, grey day could see some showers and a rumble of thunder in the evening, Storm Team 4 says

Saturday morning and afternoon are expected to be mostly dry, with plenty of clouds, as a cold front approaches from the west

Any lingering showers will likely end quickly Sunday morning, with clear skies expected through the morning

A cloudy, grey day could see some showers and a rumble of thunder in the evening, Storm Team 4 says.

Saturday morning and afternoon are expected to be mostly dry, with plenty of clouds, as a cold front approaches from the west, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

A chance of showers and thunder is forecast Saturday evening as the cold front moves across the tri-state, according to Storm Team 4.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s on Saturday. Any lingering showers will likely end quickly Sunday morning, with clear skies expected through the morning, Storm Team 4 says.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s and could even reach or exceed 80 in the city.