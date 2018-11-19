 Brrr! Take a Closer Look at the Chilly Thanksgiving Day Forecast That Is Heading to NYC - NBC New York
Brrr! Take a Closer Look at the Chilly Thanksgiving Day Forecast That Is Heading to NYC

Storm Team 4 is expecting temperatures in the high 20s on Thursday with a wind chill making it feel like the teens, which, according to the National Weather Service, could be one of the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record.


Take a closer look at the Thanksgiving travel forecast and, if you are planning on attending the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, start sorting out your layers — wind chills will be seriously cold.

