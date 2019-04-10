Disgruntled Neighbor Dismantles Controversial Easter Display

A disgruntled neighbor upset over a controversial Easter display in New Jersey took things into her own hands. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Desiree Mozek said she is not the least bit sorry and has no regrets for taking down the front yard holiday display on Grove Street in Clinton.

“I think I did something right,” she said. “That’s disgusting already.”

The display features five mannequins dressed as scantily-clad bunnies, all of whom carry Easter baskets and stand surrounded by Easter eggs.

Mozek said she even admitted doing it to police when they contacted her. However, police are not commenting on whether any legal action will be taken.

While the display has drawn curious passersby hoping to snap photos, some residents say they find it offensive.

“Easter eggs are fine, bunnies are fine, but not Playboy bunnies,” Michelle Zaccone said.

Others say they find the display funny.

“I love it. I think it’s great,” neighbor Cheryl Lueddeke said. “You know what? People need to get over themselves, they need to lighten up, have a sense of humor.”

The owner of the display, Wayne Gangi, says he is in the process of filing a restraining order against her and added that the display is going back up. But for now “No Trespassing” signs surround his lawn..

