What to Know Save the date! NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 announced the fourth annual Clear the Shelters drive will be Saturday, Aug. 18

More than 80 tri-state area animal shelters and rescues will participate in the 2018 event

Since 2015, the tri-state drive has helped 6,810 local pets find new homes, including 4,515 in 2017 alone

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo have announced the return of their popular pet adoption campaign Clear the Shelters™. Launching in August and culminating with Clear the Shelters™ day on Saturday, Aug. 18, the stations’ fourth annual Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption initiative will include the participation of more than 80 animal shelters and rescues from across the tri-state area.

On Aug. 18, all participating animal shelters and rescues will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a new pet. Visit CleartheShelters.com to access the most up-to-date list of participating shelters and rescues near you. Local shelters and rescues interested in joining the adoption drive can learn about how they can register here.

Clear the Shelters™ has quickly grown over the past three years, with tri-state participation doubling and adoptions tripling. Since 2015, 6,810 local pets found new homes, including 4,515 in 2017. Nationally, NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters™ effort has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions.

“This is the time of year that shelters and rescues need help the most. Many are filled to capacity with homeless pets in need of a loving home. The WNBC team is passionate about making a difference and on August 18, we look forward to clearing the shelters across the Tri-State region,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of NBC 4 New York.

“Few moments compare to a child meeting their new pet for the first time. It is a special experience. Through our August 18 Desocupar Los Albergues pet adoption drive, we look forward to making more of these special moments possible for our viewers,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47.

For more information about the stations’ pet adoption campaign, visit CleartheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on social media by using the hashtag #CleartheShelters. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparlosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparlosAlbergues.

Clear the Shelters™ is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters™ is sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride® and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Cat’s Pride® is committed to always improving its products, and the lives of cats and their people. Every time a consumer buys a green jug of Fresh & Light litter, Cat’s Pride will donate a pound of litter to animal welfare organizations across America. To learn more, visit catspride.com.

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to pet nutrition, the mission of Hill's Pet Nutrition is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Visit HillsPet.com to learn about Hill’s and its Food, Shelter & Love program, which has provided more than $290 million in Hill’s pet foods to shelters, helping more than nine million pets find new homes since 2002.