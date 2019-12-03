A civil lawsuit the mother of a missing woman filed against her daughter’s estranged husband will begin in court in Hartford on Tuesday.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, disappeared on May 24 and there has been no sign of her since she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been arrested in connection with the missing person case. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution .

Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber claims that she and her late husband had loaned Fotis Dulos millions of dollars for his home mortgage and to fund his construction company, Fore Group. She is suing him in civil court to get the money back.

Fotis Dulos said the money was a gift.

Jennifer and Fotis' children have been living with Farber since Jennifer disappeared.

Police have set up a dedicated website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address for tips as the search for Jennifer continues.

