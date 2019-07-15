What to Know WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics to determine which cities are the most and least stressed in the country

On some type of level, stress is inevitable.

While some people thrive on a bit of stress, too much can become unmanageable, making those who suffer from high levels vulnerable to health problems and a loss of productivity.

With this in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics to determine which cities are the most and least stressed in the country. These key metrics were used to comprise four specific rankings: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.

It turns out, a city in New Jersey is among the most stressful in the entire nation, according to the study.

Newark, the Garden State's largest city, came in at No. 3 overall as one of the most stressed cities in the country, according to WalletHub. The ranking is due in part to the city obtaining the sixth and fourth spots in the work stress rank and financial stress rank, respectively. It also was ranked third in the family stress rank and the 70th in the health and safety stress rank.

Newark also found itself among dismal categories -- ranking as the city with the second lowest average of hours of sleep per night and the city with the second lowest median credit score, according to the study.

Meanwhile, Jersey City was the only other city in the Garden State that made an appearance in the study. It obtained an overall rank of 105.

Rochester, New York, ranked as the 30th most stressed city in the country and the most stressed in the state, according to WalletHub. When it comes to individual categories, Rochester also came in as the city with the third highest poverty rate and the fifth highest divorce rate.

Other New York cities that made an appearance in the study were Buffalo, which came in at No. 48, and the Big Apple, which obtained the No. 53 spot.

Yonkers received an overall rank of 116 – making it the least stressed city in New York, according to the study.

So which cities bookmarked the study? Well, according to WalletHub, Detroit is the most stressed city in the United States, while Fremont, California, breathes easy, making it the least stressed city in the country.

To see the complete list and methodology used, click here.