Fire Breaks Out at Citi Field: FDNY

The FDNY has knocked out a fire at Citi Field in Queens Wednesday. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Firefighters have gotten a fire at Citi Field under control.

The FDNY says the blaze started in a display case. Video on social media shows flames bursting just inside an entrance to the stadium, with heavy smoke billowing out.

The sprinklers did go off, fire officials say. No one was hurt.

Apropos to the @mets season, Citi Field is on 🔥#mets #dumpsterfire #nyc #queens A post shared by Raul Jimenez II (@raul.jimenezii) on May 30, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

It's not clear what caused the fire. One witness said on Twitter said, "Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire."

The Mets are away, scheduled to play at Atlanta Braves Wednesday evening.

