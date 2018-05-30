Fire Breaks Out at Citi Field: FDNY

Firefighters have gotten a fire at Citi Field under control.
The FDNY says the blaze started in a display case. Video on social media shows flames bursting just inside an entrance to the stadium, with heavy smoke billowing out.
The sprinklers did go off, fire officials say. No one was hurt.
It's not clear what caused the fire. One witness said on Twitter said, "Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire."
The Mets are away, scheduled to play at Atlanta Braves Wednesday evening.