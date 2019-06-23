Citi Bike Rider Shoots, Injures Two People in Brooklyn: NYPD

A Citi Bike rider shot and injured two people in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The biker approached a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman while riding a CitiBike east on Lexington Avenue, at Tompkins Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:20 p.m. on June 7, police said.

He then shot at them around six times, hitting the man once in his right foot and the woman once in her right leg, according to police.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for the biker, a male of an unknown age who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.