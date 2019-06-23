Citi Bike Rider Shoots, Injures Two People in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Citi Bike Rider Shoots, Injures Two People in Brooklyn: NYPD

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said

Published 9 minutes ago

    A Citi Bike rider shot and injured two people in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    • A Citi Bike rider shot and injured two people in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

    • The biker shot the 24-year-old man and the 23-year-old woman while riding a CitiBike in Bedford-Stuyvesant on June 7, police said

    • The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to police

    A Citi Bike rider shot and injured two people in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The biker approached a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman while riding a CitiBike east on Lexington Avenue, at Tompkins Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:20 p.m. on June 7, police said.

    He then shot at them around six times, hitting the man once in his right foot and the woman once in her right leg, according to police.

    The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

    Police are now searching for the biker, a male of an unknown age who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

