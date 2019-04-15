Citi Bike Pulls NYC E-Bikes Due to Safety Concerns

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: A Citi Bike is viewed at a docking station on May 29, 2013 in New York City.

What to Know After expanding its fleet of electric, pedal-assist bikes in New York, Citi Bike has taken them off the streets due to braking concerns.

The New York Daily News reported that one user broke his hip after the brake caused him to fly over the handlebars.

In their statement, Citi Bike said that this will not be the end of pedal-assist bikes.

“We recently received a small number of reports from riders who experienced stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel,” Citi Bike said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively removing the pedal-assist bikes from service for the time being.”

Citi Bike announced in late February that they were going to expand the e-bikes by 4,000. According to its website, these bikes could reach a speed of 18 mph.

“We have been hard at work on a new pedal-assist bike, and are excited to bring that to you soon,” the statement said. “In the meantime, we will quickly replace the pedal-assist bikes with classic pedal bikes.”