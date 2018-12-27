Chopper 4 showed a massive response at the scene as flames tore through the building. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A Westchester County church went up in flames two days after Christmas.

Firefighters got a call about the blaze at Zion Evangelical Baptist Church on Lockwood Avenue in New Rochelle shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire.

Footage from Chopper 4 over the scene showed intense flames leaping from the heavily damaged roof, smoke ensconsing the entire structure and billowing out from all sides. No injuries were immediately reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.