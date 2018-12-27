Westchester County Church Goes Up in Flames 2 Days After Christmas - NBC New York
Westchester County Church Goes Up in Flames 2 Days After Christmas

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Fire Rages at New Rochelle Church

    Chopper 4 showed a massive response at the scene as flames tore through the building. (Published 35 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Authorities are investigating a fire at a church in New Rochelle

    • Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed intense flames leaping from the heavily damaged roof; smoke billowed from every opening

    • No injuries were immediately reported; a cause of the fire is under investigation

    A Westchester County church went up in flames two days after Christmas. 

    Firefighters got a call about the blaze at Zion Evangelical Baptist Church on Lockwood Avenue in New Rochelle shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire.

    Footage from Chopper 4 over the scene showed intense flames leaping from the heavily damaged roof, smoke ensconsing the entire structure and billowing out from all sides. No injuries were immediately reported. 

    A cause of the fire is under investigation. 

