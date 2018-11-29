Historic NYC Church Destroyed by Fire, 2nd Time in 11 Years - NBC New York
Historic NYC Church Destroyed by Fire, 2nd Time in 11 Years

Emmanuel Episcopal Church dates back to 1895 and lost its parish hall 11 years ago in a different fire

By Katherine Creag

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Brooklyn was destroyed by a raging fire early Thursday, the FDNY says

    • The same church in Sheepshead Bay lost its parish hall and kitchen 11 years ago after a fire ripped through it

    • It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze

    A historic church in Brooklyn was destroyed by a raging fire early Thursday, the second time it burned in a little more than a decade.

    Nobody was injured in the three-alarm blaze that broke out just after midnight at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on East 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay, according to the FDNY. It burned for about two hours, before the FDNY brought it under control shortly after 2 a.m.

    The church has been part of the Brooklyn community since 1895 and lost its parish 11 years ago to a fire that also ripped through the kitchen. 

    Video from the scene shows firefighters dosing the flames that lit up the night sky as smoke billowed out.

    It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.

