Trump Yanks Ex-CIA Chief's Clearance, Hitting Vocal Critic

President Trump abruptly revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan, an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocally critical former top U.S. official. Trump also threatened to yank the clearances of a handful of individuals, including former top intelligence and law enforcement officials, as well as a current member of the Justice Department. All are critics of the president or are people whom Trump appears to believe are against him. In a statement Trump denounced Brennan's criticism and spoke anxiously of "the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior." The president described his own action as fulfilling his "constitutional responsibility to protect the nation's classified information." Later, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump drew a direct connection between the Russia investigation and his decision to revoke Brennan's security clearance. The newspaper reported that Trump cited Brennan as among those he held responsible for the investigation.

Husband Charged With Murder in Missing Family Case

Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been charged with three counts of first-degree homicide murder and three counts of obstructing justice. The Frederick Police Department saidChris Watts has been taken into custody. Watt's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday. The police said on Twitter Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family's safe return. Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann Watts or her daughters.

Will Pa. Change “Weak Laws” That Led to Church Sex Abuse?

With haunting images now tainting six of Pennsylvania's Catholic dioceses after an expansive grand jury report detailed decades of sexual abuse by clergy members, one question lingers: What now? For most of the thousands of alleged victims mentioned in the report, the answer is nothing. In nearly every case, prosecutors found that the statute of limitations had run out, meaning that criminal charges cannot be filed against many of so-called "predator priests" mentioned in the report. Changing the amount of time victims have to come forward and file suit was paramount among the recommendations issued by the grand jury, which investigated allegations in Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Scranton and Greensburg dioceses.

Measles Sickens 107 From 21 States in First Half of Year

More than 100 people from 21 states were reported to have contracted measles in the first half of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There have been a total of 107 cases of measles between Jan. 1 and July 14, 2018. The cases were reported in D.C. and states including California, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. The majority of people who have contracted measles were unvaccinated, the CDC says. Because measles is common in other parts of the world, including some countries in Europe and Asia, travelers with measles can bring the disease in the U.S. The disease can spread within the U.S. when it reaches a community with groups of unvaccinated people. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash also forms three to five days after symptoms begin.

New Jersey Crabber Infected by Flesh Eater Undergoes Amputation

A man who contracted a flesh-eating infection from a crabbing trip in the Maurice River in South Jersey underwent a successful surgery, according to his family. Angel Perez, 60, had his forearms and hands amputated during a three hour surgery Wednesday, his daughter says. Perez's daughter said he may have to undergo a second surgery to amputate his legs but they are still consulting with doctors on whether he will need it. The family also said Perez was in good spirits prior to the surgery and posted a photo of him smiling while in the hospital. Perez's scary medical battle began on July 2 when he noticed a skin rash after crabbing in the river near Matt's Landing in Commercial Township. Soon, his legs started to swell and lesions began appearing on his skin. The next day he took two trips to local urgent care centers.

Nicki Minaj Appears at NYC Park, Setting Off Fan Frenzy

Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at a store near Bryant Park, drawing a huge crowd in midtown. The rapper from Queens was taking over the Sprint store at Bryant Park to promote a ticket giveaway for her upcoming tour, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. She tweeted a video to her 20 million followers shortly after 3 p.m. confirming she was on her way to a Sprint store, and although she doesn't specify the location, the source said it was at Bryant Park and hundreds gathered. Last month, the mere rumor of a Minaj sighting in Times Square set off a stampede. The woman in question turned out to be YouTube star Queen Naija.

Paul Walker's Brothers Open to 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Return

Nearly five years after Paul Walker's death, his brothers say they're open to playing his character again in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Producers asked Caleb and Cody Walker to fill in for their brother and help complete "Furious 7" after he died in a fiery off-set car crash in November 2013. His face was digitally superimposed onto his brothers' performances for scenes that Walker had not yet shot and in a modified ending in which his character Brian O'Conner drives off into the sunset. The character remains alive in the fictional "Fast" universe and is mentioned twice in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." Caleb and Cody Walker were promoting "I Am Paul Walker," a new one-hour documentary about the actor's childhood, family and career directed by Adrian Buitenhuis. It premiered last weekend.