Here's How to Pulverize Your Christmas Tree at MulchFest

Published 5 hours ago

    MulchFest at Tompkins Square Park on Saturday morning.

    At parks across the five boroughs, chipping machines are turning Christmas trees into mulch.

    Organizers expect to receive thousands of trees this weekend at the NYC Parks’ 22nd annual MulchFest. 

    A location in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village had already received dozens of trees Saturday morning.

    The mulch from old Christmas trees will be used to protect trees and plants throughout the winter.

    You can still drop off your holiday trees at these locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday:

    Manhattan – Tompkins Square Park

    Bronx – Metropolitan Oval Parkchester

    Brooklyn – Prospect Park

    Queens – Astoria Park

    Staten Island – Conference House Park

