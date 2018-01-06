Here's How to Pulverize Your Christmas Tree at MulchFest

At parks across the five boroughs, chipping machines are turning Christmas trees into mulch.

Organizers expect to receive thousands of trees this weekend at the NYC Parks’ 22nd annual MulchFest.

A location in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village had already received dozens of trees Saturday morning.

The mulch from old Christmas trees will be used to protect trees and plants throughout the winter.

You can still drop off your holiday trees at these locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday:

Manhattan – Tompkins Square Park

Bronx – Metropolitan Oval Parkchester

Brooklyn – Prospect Park

Queens – Astoria Park

Staten Island – Conference House Park