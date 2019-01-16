Chris Hansen, From 'To Catch a Predator,' Arrested in Connecticut, Accused of Bouncing Checks - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Amber Alert Issued for Missing NYC Toddler
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Chris Hansen, From 'To Catch a Predator,' Arrested in Connecticut, Accused of Bouncing Checks

The journalist is accused of bouncing checks and failing to pay thousands of dollars for marketing material, police say

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    Getty Images
    File Photo: Chris Hansen

    What to Know

    • Chris Hansen, the former host of NBC’s “To Catch a Predator,” has been accused of bouncing checks, police in Stamford, Connecticut, say

    • Hansen, 59, was charged Monday with issuing a bad check & failing to pay $13,000 worth of marketing materials he received from a vendor

    • Police say Hansen agreed to make a statement at the Stamford police station, but never showed up

    Chris Hansen, the former host of NBC’s “To Catch a Predator,” has been accused of bouncing checks and failing to pay for thousands of dollars worth of marketing material, according to police in Connecticut.

    Stamford Police Sgt. Sean Scanlan confirms Hansen, 59, was charged Monday with issuing a bad check and for failing to pay $13,000 worth of marketing materials he received from a local vendor.

    Scanlan says Hansen was released after signing a written promise to appear in court.

    Police say Hansen agreed to make a statement at the Stamford police station, but never showed up.

    It was not immediately clear if Hansen retained an attorney who could comment on the accusations.

    News 4’s attempts to contact Hansen were unsuccessful.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us