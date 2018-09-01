Chris Christie Swan Song

Gov. Chris Christie delivered his eighth and final state of the state address Tuesday. He'll hand the reins over to Democrat Phil Murphy next week. And a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds that Christie is leaving office as the most disliked governor since they began polling. Brian Thompson gets New Jerseyans' thoughts on Christie. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Gov. Chris Christie delivered his eighth and final state of the state address Tuesday. He'll hand the reins over to Democrat Phil Murphy next week. And See More