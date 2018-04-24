Cops say they are hunting a robber who is targeting his victims in the same Bronx. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 4 minutes ago)

What to Know The robber first struck the Bronx building in February, stealing about $100 from a 48-year-old victim, police say

The same man then struck again at the same Morrisania building, this time targeting a 68-year-old man using a walker

It wasn’t immediately clear whether either victim were injured in the robberies; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

Cops say they are hunting a robber who has targeted his victims in the same Bronx apartment building twice in two months.

The NYPD says on April 12 a man who uses a walker was inside his Morrisania apartment on Third Avenue walking toward the door when the robber blindsided him and yanked him from behind. The robber put the 68-year-old man in a choke hold and stole his money, according to police.

Cops claim the two struggled all the way to a staircase inside the building until the suspect swiped the man’s wallet and cellphone.

The man then ran off, taking the victim’s $300 with him. Police say it was back in February when the suspect first hit the apartment building, which is near East 167 Street. The man got away with a 48-year-old man’s cash.

The NYPD released surveillance footage from the April robbery. It shows the man wearing a red or orange sweatshirt with his face covered. Then, the video shows the suspect pull the man from behind before he could take one step outside.

Only minor injuries were reported in both robberies.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.