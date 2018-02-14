Snowboarding champ Chloe Kim made Olympic history Tuesday with a gold medal performance, and the 17-year-old says she was riding to one of New York's favorite current rappers.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed when the California teen put in her headphones before the epic, winning snowboard halfpipe runs, and were desperate to know what she was listening to.

Overwhelmed after her winning performance, Kim at first said she couldn't remember what song was playing before she scored a near-perfect 98.25 points on her final run down the halfpipe, having already clinched the gold.

“I don’t really remember. It’s been such a huge blur. It could have been ‘Paparazzi’ by Lady Gaga. Or it could have been ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears,” Kim said.

But she later told ESPN that she was listening to "Motorsport", a rap song by Georgia trio Migos, featuring Nicki Minaj and the Bronx's own Cardi B. A former-stripper, Cardi B takes the third verse of the song, rapping after her fiancee Offset. "Paparazzi" was the soundtrack to Kim's first run.

Cardi B has been breaking records in her own right. This year, with the help of the song "Motorsport", Cardi B became the first female rapper to land her first three entries in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

She was recently featured on Bruno Mars' remix version of "Finesse", and became the first woman to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

