DoorDash, the on-demand restaurant delivery service, has announced a partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill, and they’re both celebrating it by delivering your food for free, according to the Daily Meal.

From now until May 6, all Chipotle orders made through DoorDash will be delivered for free to customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami, Atlanta and even Canada.

All customers have to do for their free delivery is punch in the promo code “GETCHIPOTLE” while checking out. Perfect timing for Cinco de Mayo.

Whether your order includes a steak burrito, chicken burrito bowl or chips and guacamole, the Daily Meal reports all menu items are up for grabs in the promotion.

