Here's How You Can Get Chipotle Delivered to Your Front Door for Free
Here's How You Can Get Chipotle Delivered to Your Front Door for Free

What are you waiting for?

Published 2 hours ago

    Here's How You Can Get Chipotle Delivered to Your Front Door for Free
    What to Know

    • You can get free Chipotle delivered to your door from now until May 6

    • Chipotle Mexican Grill and DoorDash have announced a partnership and is offering the promotion to celebrate with customers

    • All customers have to do for their free delivery is punch in the promo code “GETCHIPOTLE” while checking out

    Two words: “Chipotle” and “free.”

    DoorDash, the on-demand restaurant delivery service, has announced a partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill, and they’re both celebrating it by delivering your food for free, according to the Daily Meal.

    From now until May 6, all Chipotle orders made through DoorDash will be delivered for free to customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami, Atlanta and even Canada.

    All customers have to do for their free delivery is punch in the promo code “GETCHIPOTLE” while checking out. Perfect timing for Cinco de Mayo. 

    Whether your order includes a steak burrito, chicken burrito bowl or chips and guacamole, the Daily Meal reports all menu items are up for grabs in the promotion.

