17-Year-Old Boy Killed in Fiery Crash Near Manhattan Bridge

A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy was killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday after police say the 22-year-old driver of the car the teen was riding in lost control going over the Manhattan Bridge and slammed into a hydrant.

Police say the driver is being held on suspicion of drunken driving following the 2 a.m. accident near Bowery and Canal Streets, which shut down the bridge in-bound for a time as authorities investigated.

The crash knocked the hydrant all the way across the street, the impact causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The victim, Shareef Bellerand, was trapped inside the car; he was later pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle reduced to a twisted, unrecognizable heap of metal, burned out and wrecked by fire.

The unidentified driver, who was also hurt, was hospitalized in stable condition and charges are pending against him.