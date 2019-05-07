What to Know China confirmed its economy czar will go to Washington for talks despite fears he might cancel after Trump threatened to escalate tariff war

China Confirms Economy Czar Going to Washington for Talks

China confirmed its economy czar will go to Washington for trade talks despite fears he might cancel after President Trump threatened to escalate a tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions. The announcement suggests President Xi Jinping's government is putting its desire to end a conflict that has battered Chinese exporters ahead of the political need to look tough in the face of U.S. pressure. The decision to have Vice Premier Liu He, Xi's top economic adviser, take part in talks due to start Thursday might keep alive hopes the two biggest global economies could make peace as early as this week. The Trump administration is pressing Beijing to roll back plans for government-led development of Chinese global competitors in robotics, electric cars and other technologies. Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners say those violate China's market-opening commitments and are based in part on stolen technology.

Myanmar Frees 2 Imprisoned Reuters Reporters

Two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act over reporting on security forces' abuses of Rohingya Muslims were pardoned and released. The convictions of Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, had drawn condemnation from rights groups, Western governments and press associations, and the two journalists had garnered several awards and other honors. In April, they shared with their Reuters colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, one of journalism's highest honors. The two were freed after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for 6,520 prisoners, said Zaw Zaw, chief of Insein Prison in the country's largest city, Yangon. Myanmar's Supreme Court on April 23 had rejected the journalists' final appeal against their seven-year prison terms. Their convictions were related to reporting on security forces' abuses of the Muslim Rohingya minority. The reporters contended they were framed because of official displeasure over their reporting.

Democrats Set to Hold William Barr in Contempt Over Mueller Report

A House committee is poised to holdAttorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress — the opening salvo in what could be a lengthy, acrimonious court battle between House Democrats and President Trump's administration over special counsel Robert Mueller's report. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler scheduled a vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress, citing the Justice Department's failure to provide the full text of Mueller's report by the Monday morning deadline. Nadler, D-N.Y., said Barr's failure to comply with a subpoena left them with "no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings." The movement to hold Barr in contempt reflects the deepening rift between Democrats and Barr, whom they accuse of spinning the results of Mueller's investigation to Trump's benefit. Barr, in a memo summarizing Mueller's investigation, said there was insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice — a conclusion Democrats fiercely dispute.

Another Recall of Blood Pressure Meds Due to Cancer Concerns

Yet another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over concerns that long-term use could increase cancer risks. Vivimed Life Sciences has recalledLosartan Potassium Tablets USP, distributed by New Jersey-based Heritage Pharmaceuticals, due to higher levels of a possible carcinogen than the Food and Drug Administration allows. Nineteen lots of the drug at the 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg doses have been called back because of elevated levels of an N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid impurity, the FDA said. The FDA encourages all users of the medication to contact their medical providers before they stop taking the drug. If users have experienced any effects possibly related to taking the drug, they are encouraged to contact their doctor. Just last week, drug giant Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. joined the increasing number of companies taking the popular blood pressure and heart medicine off shelves over cancer concerns.

US Measles Count Soars to 764, Driven by NY Outbreaks

Five dozen more measles cases have been reported across the nation, an 8 percent increase over the prior week as the case total in the U.S.' worst outbreak in decades edges closer to a stunning 800, officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 764 cases had been reported as of last Thursday. It's the most in the U.S. since 1994, when 963 were reported, and has been fueled by outbreaks in New York. Another 41 new cases were reported in New York City, which now has more than 420 patients, and 11 new cases in New York's Rockland County, which took the dramatic step a few weeks ago of banning unvaccinated minors from indoor public places in an effort to control the spread. As of May 3, Rockland County had 214 confirmed measles cases connected to the current outbreak. Thus far, 23 states have reported cases.

Celebs Try to Out-Camp Each Other at Wild Met Gala

Cardi B swept by in a stunning red quilted dress accentuated with a matching sequin headpiece, feathers and a train that took up much of the pink carpet, Jared Leto was accompanied by his own (fake) head and Katy Perry came as a candled chandelier at the crazy, campy Met Gala. Lady Gaga used the pink carpet as a runway and a changing station and Tiffany Haddish brought fried chicken in a plastic bag as many of the A-list guests worked the camp theme to the max. That included Zendaya, whose Cinderella dress went aglow with the wave of a magic wand. She dropped one of her see-through slippers on the way up for the cocktail hour. Also princess, of the saucy variety: Nicki Minaj in a short pink dress with yards and yards to her train, the last star to walk the carpet. The 71st annual gala hit a campy high point early.

Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Baby Boy

It's a baby boom. Just hours after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer announced a new arrival of their own. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned a post on Instagram. Schumer first revealed her pregnancy last October, eight months after marrying Fischer. The couple, much like Prince Harry and Meghan, have not yet revealed the name of their new arrival.