Police have released chilling new video of suspect staking out the man he would ultimately stab more than 20 times outside his Queens home, killing him, last summer.

The video showed the suspect crouching by the trash cans in the back of 58-year-old Mario Cesar's home in St. Albans on the morning of Thursday, June 28. The suspect, wearing a bucket hat and latex gloves, appeared to chase down the victim, killing him -- then walking away calmly, mask in hand.

The masked killer then jumped into a getaway car, taking off. He had cut wires to a neighbor's surveillance cameras before the killing, according to police.

Cesar's wife told News 4 New York at the time, "He is a great father, a good man, a good husband."

