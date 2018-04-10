Child's 911 Call: 'Somebody Killed My Mommy'

Newly released 911 calls made by a child outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. KHQ's Adam Mayer reports.

Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley, Washington home in 2016.

Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning.

Kolbet's 7-year-old son Cooper made the call to 911, telling the dispatcher "somebody killed my mommy."

"Please come and call the cops and please come here," Cooper is heard saying in the recording.

Investigators say the man responsible was Gilberto Delgado.



In an interview after the double murder happened; Cooper's father Lance Kolbet said Cooper was in his mother's car when Delgado pulled up.

Kolbet said Delgado chased Cooper's mom into a home, then came out a short time later and drove to southern Idaho.

Read more here.