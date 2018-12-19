Children’s Place Recalls Baby Snowsuits Over Choking Hazard

The three patterns of snowsuits being recalled.

The Children’s Place has recalled thousands of snowsuits that could pose a choking hazard to infants who wear it.

The children’s clothing chain on Wednesday issued a recall for around 14,900 girls’ infant snowsuits, saying their metal snaps could detach and cause young children to choke.

The chain got one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit, but hadn’t received any reports of injuries as of Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall includes girls’ infant snowsuits in sizes 0 to 18 months, in the “White Sophy floral,” “Jazzberry ladybug” and “Rosebud heart” patterns.

The snowsuits in question were sold in stores and online between August 2018 and November 2018.

Anyone who has purchased one of the snowsuits should stop using them and return them to the chain for a full refund, the commission said.