The relationship between the woman and boy wasn't immediately clear, but police say they did know each other

Published 3 hours ago

    Cops are looking for a 26-year-old Brooklyn woman who allegedly tied a 6-year-old child up by the hands and feet and left the child alone in a home in Queens last week. 

    Police say Kayla Talbert, whose last known address is in Flatbush, is wanted for unlawful imprisonment in the case of the child, who cops say was bound and left alone in the home on Myrtle Avenue on Monday, June 12. 

    It's not clear how long the child was left alone, nor to what Talbert allegedly tied the child. The child apparently was physically OK. 

    The relationship between Talbert and the child wasn't immediately clear, but police say they did know one another. 

    Anyone with information about Talbert is asked to call the detectives in Queens at 718-520-9200. 

