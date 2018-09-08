Child Survives 4-Story Fall Out Window: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Child Survives 4-Story Fall Out Window: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul

    A 7-year-old boy fell out a fourth-floor window and survived, police said. 

    The boy was at home with his mother when he wandered into a bedroom and pushed out a window screen, the NYPD said. 

    He fell out the window and down to the sidewalk on Bainbridge Avenue in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, police said. 

    A passerby found him on the sidewalk crying, police said. He was alert when he was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was expected to survive his injuries. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Don Arnold/WireImage, File

    There didn't appear to be window guards, police said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us