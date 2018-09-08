Child Survives 4-Story Fall Out Window: NYPD

A 7-year-old boy fell out a fourth-floor window and survived, police said.

The boy was at home with his mother when he wandered into a bedroom and pushed out a window screen, the NYPD said.

He fell out the window and down to the sidewalk on Bainbridge Avenue in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, police said.

A passerby found him on the sidewalk crying, police said. He was alert when he was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

There didn't appear to be window guards, police said.