Police investigate the scene in East Harlem where an 11-year-old child was reportedly shot in the leg.

An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The child was shot in the left leg shortly after 3 p.m. at 108th Street and Madison Avenue, the NYPD said.

The child didn't know the man who pulled the trigger, police say. The suspect fled and no one has been arrested.

The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.