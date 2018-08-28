An 11-year-old girl was pulled unresponsive from a sweltering car outside a Long Island home Tuesday afternoon, and has been taken to the hospital, law enforcement sources say.

An 11-year-old girl was pulled unresponsive from a sweltering car outside a Long Island home Tuesday afternoon, and has been taken to the hospital, law enforcement sources say.

It's not clear why the girl was alone in the SUV with the windows up outside the house on Kathleen Crescent in Coram.

EMTs performed CPR on the unresponsive child as she was pulled from the car. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she's listed in serious but stable condition.

It's not clear how long she had been inside the hot car.