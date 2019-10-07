What to Know Diego Guerra was convicted in June of 19 counts and 30 counts of promoting and possessing, respectively, a sex performance by child

Investigators say the Woodhaven man targeted children as young as 2; photos and videos showed them in sexually explicit behavior

Guerra was sentenced last week to 21 to 63 years in prison

A 41-year-old Queens man has been sentenced to up to 63 years in prison for sharing scores of videos of children engaged in sexually explicit acts via an online file sharing network, including footage of kids as young as 2 years old.

Diego Guerra, of Woodhaven, was convicted in June of 19 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 30 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. According to court documents, law enforcement officials identified Guerra's computer IP address as sharing a number of videos back in January 2017.

Authorities say he shared multiple videos of children between the ages of 6 and 12 being sexually abused by men. Some of the videos showed children as young as 6 being raped, while others showed boys between 10 and 12 engaging in sex acts.

On January 19, 2017, authorities found video Guerra had been sharing that showed a teenage boy performing a sex act on a girl no older than 8. A man gives the boy instructions as he rapes the little girl. A search warrant found 60 additional images on a laptop in Guerra's home; those were of kids between the ages of 2 and 12 performing lewd acts, authorities say.

"These horrifying crimes should serve as reminder to all that the internet must be policed in order to prevent further instances of children being violated and degraded in the worst imaginable ways," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "The Court’s sentence is appropriate and hopefully serves as a deterrent to others who would engage in this despicable crime."