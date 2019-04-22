What to Know Man under investigation for allegedly possessing child porn who then fled overseas was apprehended after disembarking a return flight

A man under investigation for allegedly possessing child pornography who then fled to South America was apprehended as he disembarked an international flight at Newark Airport over the weekend, prosecutors say.

Jose Ravelo, 32, and of Roselle, was arrested and charged with a single count of second-degree possession of child pornography/endangering the welfare of children, Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan announced Monday.

According to prosecutors, a search of Ravelo's home during an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit ended with the seizure of more than 20 electronic devices that collectively contained more than 1,000 images constituting child pornography.

After the search was performed, investigators learned that Ravelo had fled to his native Peru, prosecutors say. However, a subsequent investigation into his whereabouts determined last week that Ravelo had booked a flight back to Newark Liberty International Airport.

He was arrested there at Terminal C at approximately 8:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the prosecutor's office.

If convicted, Ravelo faces up to 10 years in prison.

Attorney information for Ravelo was not immediately known.