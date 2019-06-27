Child Falls Out Window in Queens, Police Say; FDNY Says 1 Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Child Falls Out Window in Queens, Police Say; FDNY Says 1 Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Child Falls Out Window in Queens, Police Say; FDNY Says 1 Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition
    News 4

    What to Know

    • One person has been taken to a hospital in serious condition after firefighters responded to a call about a third-story fall in Queens

    • The call came in around 10:30 a.m.; firefighters were on the scene, near 39th Avenue and Union Street, a short time later

    • Police later said the victim is a child; no other details were immediately available

    A child was taken to a hospital after somehow falling out a window -- possibly one three stories high -- in Queens Thursday, police said.

    Details on the victim, who was found near 39th Avenue and Union Street, weren't immediately clear. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. 

    Firefighters were at the scene a short time later. The FDNY tweeted that one person had been taken to a hospital in serious condition, but did not immediately identify the patient as a child. 

    No other details were immediately available. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response in the area.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us