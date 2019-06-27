What to Know One person has been taken to a hospital in serious condition after firefighters responded to a call about a third-story fall in Queens

A child was taken to a hospital after somehow falling out a window -- possibly one three stories high -- in Queens Thursday, police said.

Details on the victim, who was found near 39th Avenue and Union Street, weren't immediately clear. The call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were at the scene a short time later. The FDNY tweeted that one person had been taken to a hospital in serious condition, but did not immediately identify the patient as a child.

No other details were immediately available. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response in the area.