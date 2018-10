A father and his 5-year-old son were shot inside a Bronx apartment building staircase, and the father has died. Roseanne Colletti reports.

The father and son were visiting someone in the Butler Houses in Claremont Village when a person opened fire, hitting the victims on the staircase between the fifth and sixth floors.

The man, Jaquan Williams, died at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. The boy is at St. Barnabas Hospital and expected to survive.