2-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Locked Car With Windows Up Outside NJ Mall on Scorching Day
2-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Locked Car With Windows Up Outside NJ Mall on Scorching Day

The toddler was taken to a hospital for evaluation and discharged to her mother

Published 3 hours ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • A 2-year-old girl had to be rescued from a locked vehicle with its windows up in an NJ mall parking lot over the weekend

    • Cops say her father was found inside the mall, Newport Centre, and charges are pending against him

    • The toddler was taken to a hospital for evaluation and discharged to her mother

    A 2-year-old girl had to be rescued from a locked vehicle in a New Jersey mall parking lot as temperatures crept into the mid-80s over the weekend, officials say.

    Cops responding to a call at Newport Centre on Mall Drive West shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday say they found the girl in a 2018 Volvo that had its engine off and the windows raised. 

    Fire crews were called in and helped cops get inside to rescue the toddler. Her father was found inside the mall and charges are pending against him, cops said. 

    The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and discharged to her mother. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

