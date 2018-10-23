Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run in Sleepy Hollow - NBC New York
Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run in Sleepy Hollow

By Wale Aliyu

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sleepy Hollow Tuesday morning, police say

    • He was hit around 6:30 a.m. on Depeyster and Clinton streets and was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries

    • Anyone with information can contact the Sleepy Hollow Village police at 914-631-0800

    A boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sleepy Hollow Tuesday morning, police say.

    The boy was struck hit around 6:30 a.m. on Depeyster and Clinton streets and was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

    Witnesses say that the person who struck the boy exited the car, looked at the child and then got back into the vehicle and fled.

    The car is described as a dark color, possibly a Honda Accord.

    Anyone with information can contact village police at 914-631-0800.

