A young boy was injured when a street sign fell onto him outside Penn Station Wednesday evening, authorities say. Ray Villeda reports.

What to Know A six-year-old boy was hit by a falling street sign on a windy Wednesday evening outside Penn Station

The boy was standing near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street when the sign fell on top of him, witnesses say

Passersby rushed to help the boy, who was knocked unconscious by the sign; he was hospitalized in serious but stable condition

A young boy was struck and injured by a falling street sign outside Penn Station during the height of the evening rush Wednesday, fire and police officials tell News 4.

The child was knocked unconscious by the falling sign near the southeast corner of West 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the FDNY.

The six-year-old boy eventually woke up and was alert, according to the NYPD, who said the boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The large sign that apparently hit the young boy near West 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Photo credit: NBC New York

The sign was a large, blue street sign marking West 32nd Street right outside the east entrance to Penn Station.

It's wasn't immediately known what caused the sign to fall, however wind gusts of up to 40 mph were recorded in the area at the time, according to Storm Team 4.

"It was very, very windy," vendor Andrew Smails said. "I just saw the sign come blowing down, and I saw the child get hit and knocked to the ground."

Video over the scene shows a fire truck and at least two ambulances outside the entrance to Madison Square Garden as a group of emergency responders and passersby surround the boy.

Police were spotted loading the bulky sign into the back of a police SUV.

