Mail Carrier Finds 5-Year-Old Girl Wandering Alone on New Jersey Sidewalk
Mail Carrier Finds 5-Year-Old Girl Wandering Alone on New Jersey Sidewalk

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Mail Carrier Finds 5-Year-Old Girl Wandering Alone on New Jersey Sidewalk
    A 41-year-old New Jersey mother has been arrested after cops say a U.S. Postal Service worker found her 5-year-old daughter on the sidewalk in front of their home last week. 

    The postal worker flagged down a Mount Olive Fire Marshal after finding the girl on the sidewalk on Canal Way in Hackettstown around 11 a.m. June 5. The Marshal then called the cops. The girl appeared to be fine. 

    Investigators say the child's mother, Allison Gamba, had left the girl alone at home while she went to work in Whippany for the day. Gamba was charged Monday with fourth-degree child neglect. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

