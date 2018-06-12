What to Know Five kids were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their school bus crashed into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning

The driver was also taken to a hospital; her condition wasn't known

It's not clear what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing

A 41-year-old New Jersey mother has been arrested after cops say a U.S. Postal Service worker found her 5-year-old daughter on the sidewalk in front of their home last week.

The postal worker flagged down a Mount Olive Fire Marshal after finding the girl on the sidewalk on Canal Way in Hackettstown around 11 a.m. June 5. The Marshal then called the cops. The girl appeared to be fine.

Investigators say the child's mother, Allison Gamba, had left the girl alone at home while she went to work in Whippany for the day. Gamba was charged Monday with fourth-degree child neglect.

It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.