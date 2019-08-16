A minivan with a small child inside is now a crime scene in Camden County, New Jersey. Investigators remain at the scene.

A child was found dead in a minivan near a PATCO train station in Camden County, police said.

The unidentified child was found inside a vehicle, the Lindenwold police chief said. The vehicle was parked at a lot near the PATCO stop on Berlin Road.

It remains an active investigation. Officials have not said how long the child was inside the vehicle.

Video from NBC10's SkyForce10 showed a white tarp covering an open door to a minivan parked at a lot along Berlin Road.

Check back for more details on this breaking news story.