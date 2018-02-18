The mayor of Norwalk confirmed the death of a 6-year-old girl named Emma Splan is being looked at as possibly flu-related. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A New Jersey child may be the third kid to die from the flu in the state this flu season

In Connecticut, officials said they're investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl as possibly flu-related

This year’s flu season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic back in 2009, officials have said

Two children in New Jersey and Connecticut may be the latest victims of this year’s historic flu season, officials said.

Elizabeth school officials announced the New Jersey child’s death Sunday as officials in Connecticut said they were investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl who may have also died from the flu this past week.

The New Jersey Department of Health said Sunday night that it was investigating what killed the child, who has not been identified.

Elizabeth Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a letter to parents that he or she died after being diagnosed with the flu.

CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot early during flu season. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

“It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own,” Hugelmeyer wrote in Sunday’s letter.

Hugelmeyer said it wasn’t clear if the flu was solely to blame for the child’s death. She said grief counselors would be available when students returned to class Tuesday.

Two children have already died from the flu in New Jersey this season, bringing the death toll there to three.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Norwalk, Connecticut, confirmed Sunday that the death of a 6-year-old girl named Emma Splan is being looked at as possibly flu-related.

Splan was a student at Columbus Magnet School, Mayor Harry Rilling said. She would be the third child to die from the flu in Connecticut this flu season.

Fourteen new flu deaths were reported by Connecticut health officials Sunday, increasing the overall death toll in the state this flu season to more than 65 people – the most ever. Two of those deaths were of young people under the age of 24, while 62 of them were adults over the age of 65.

New Jersey Girl Dies of Flu

A 6-year-old New Jersey girl died of the flu on Monday, marking the state's second such pediatric death this season and the latest in a string of child lives lost to influenza as the virus continues to affect people across the country. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

Health officials said ER visits for the flu have increased more than 14 percent in the past week, the highest weekly level observed in the state since the 2009 swine flu epidemic.

The CDC said earlier this week that more than 80 children across the U.S. have died from the flu this flu season.



Four children have died in New York City from the flu this season, most recently a 5-year-old girl whose death was announced a little more than a week ago.

The Departments of Health and Education continue to recommend that people take the necessary precautions during this flu season: wash or disinfect your hands frequently, cover any coughs and sneezes, stay home and call your health care provider if you are sick (especially with a fever) and get a flu shot.