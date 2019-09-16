What to Know A New Rochelle woman faces charges for allegedly passing out on her twins' stroller while using drugs, authorities say

Jessica Reyes, 30, was found slumped over the babies' double carriage in Yonkers in the middle of the afternoon Friday, police said

Cops say she had a "burnt cigar" in her hand that turned out to be a mix of PCP and K2; she was arrested at the scene

A 30-year-old Westchester County woman faces child endangerment and drug-related charges after she was allegedly found unconscious, slumped over a baby stroller that had her 6-month-old twins inside, authorities say.

A concerned bystander stopped Yonkers cops near Mill Street in the middle of the afternoon Friday to report the woman, Jessica Reyes, of New Rochelle. Cops went to check it out and found Reyes slumped over the double baby carriage.

Officers also saw a "burnt cigar" in Reyes' hand they allege turned out to be a mixture of PCP and synthetic marijuana. Cops seized the drugs and tried to wake Reyes up, which she did after several attempts.

Reyes then turned to the officers and said, "Don't take my children, I only took a few pulls," before she was arrested, according to police.

Attempted Abduction of 6-Year-Old in NJ Under Investigation

A possible abduction attempt of a 6-year-old girl has neighbors in a New Jersey town on high alert as police say the stranger put a paper bag over the child's head. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

The baby girls were checked out at a local hospital, found to be in good health and transferred to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Information on a possible attorney for Reyes wasn't immediately available.