An infant has died after being struck by an unlicensed driver who lost control of his car and jumped the curb in the Bronx, police said.

Cops received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that the stroller the 1-year-old boy had been in was hit by a car heading north on White Plains Road near East 215th Street in the Olinville neighborhood.

The mother brought the boy to Montefiore Hospital, but the child could not be saved, police said.

The driver of the white SUV — who had ID on him, but not a driver's license —remained at the scene and told police he lost control of the vehicle. Police were testing the man for possibly being intoxicated.

No charges have yet been filed against the man, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing as officers look for surveillance video to get a better idea of what happened.