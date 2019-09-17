Toddler in Stroller Dies After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb in Bronx: NYPD - NBC New York
Toddler in Stroller Dies After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb in Bronx: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Child Killed After SUV Jumps Curb in NYC

    A 1-year-old child was killed in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle jumped a curb, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An infant has died after a car jumped a curb in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said

    • Cop received a call just before 4 p.m. that a 1-year-old had been hit by a car along East 215th Street and White Plains Road in Olinville

    • The driver of the white SUV remained at the scene. No charges have yet been filed, police said

    An infant has died after being struck by an unlicensed driver who lost control of his car and jumped the curb in the Bronx, police said.

    Cops received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that the stroller the 1-year-old boy had been in was hit by a car heading north on White Plains Road near East 215th Street in the Olinville neighborhood.

    The mother brought the boy to Montefiore Hospital, but the child could not be saved, police said.

    The driver of the white SUV — who had ID on him, but not a driver's license —remained at the scene and told police he lost control of the vehicle. Police were testing the man for possibly being intoxicated.

    No charges have yet been filed against the man, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing as officers look for surveillance video to get a better idea of what happened.

