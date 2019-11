The death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unconscious at his home in Brooklyn earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, police said Friday.

Little Aidenn Joyette was unresponsive when cops responded to a 911 call at his Winthrop Street home around 10 am. Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Joyette had internal injuries -- and detectives will question everyone who had contact with him.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.