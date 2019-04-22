Babysitter Arrested After Stabbing Mom in NYC: Police - NBC New York
Babysitter Arrested After Stabbing Mom in NYC: Police

The mom was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A babysitter allegedly stabbed a mother after the two got into a dispute, the NYPD said

    • The mom was taken to the hospital after the incident and is expected to survive, police say

    • The child care aide was arrested after incident, according to police

    A babysitter allegedly stabbed a mother after the two got into a dispute, the NYPD said. 

    Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing on East 229th Street in Edenwald in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the FDNY said. 

    Police say the child care aide stabbed the mom after the two got into an argument. 

    The mom was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. 

    The babysitter was arrested at a building in Throgs Neck after the alleged stabbing. 

    It wasn't immediately clear how old the mother was or what injuries she sustained.

    Police haven't yet provided additional details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

