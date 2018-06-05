Child Brings Loaded Gun Onto New Jersey School Bus, Threatens to Shoot Another Student: Report - NBC New York
Child Brings Loaded Gun Onto New Jersey School Bus, Threatens to Shoot Another Student: Report

The minor was apprehended by the district's security team

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 4 New York

    A child allegedly brought a loaded gun onto a Lakewood, New Jersey, school bus Tuesday morning.

    The fourth grader allegedly waved the gun on the bus saying he was going to shoot another child.

    The minor was quickly apprehended by the district’s security team after a child reported it.

    The incident was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

    According to the district's counsel, Michael Inzelbuch, all students are safe.

    Detectives are investigating the incident.


